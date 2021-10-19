Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.73 or 0.06049665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00293329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.00961919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.39 or 0.00396469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00265017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00265359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

