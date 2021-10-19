LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

