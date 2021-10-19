LHT (LHT) Market Cap Reaches $160,674.64

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $160,674.64 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004056 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006255 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

