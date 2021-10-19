Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 40,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 980,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 89,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $6,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

