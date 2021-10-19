Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 2,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

