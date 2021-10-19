Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $53,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

LGND opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

