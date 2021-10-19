Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $337,648.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00004230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.22 million and $337,648.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00304904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.