Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €274.07 ($322.44).

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €264.75 ($311.47) on Tuesday. Linde has a 1 year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1 year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion and a PE ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €262.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

