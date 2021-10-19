Linear (LINA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.63 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Linear has a total market cap of $219.72 million and $22.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00197080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

