LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0154

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $14,897.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00037448 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

