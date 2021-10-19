Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $14.24 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $6,386.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,057.72 or 0.99657118 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,680,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.