Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $3.070-$3.230 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $285.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $289.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.