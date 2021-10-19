Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 4.6%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 52,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,054,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Livent by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

