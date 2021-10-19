LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.69. LiveVox shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $7,701,000.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

