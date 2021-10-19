Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

