Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $471,170.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,643,583 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

