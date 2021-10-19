LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $2,461.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00445515 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.06 or 0.00986597 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

