Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 293.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

