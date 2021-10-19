Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

LMT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.52. 994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

