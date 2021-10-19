Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.63.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.