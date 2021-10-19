Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

