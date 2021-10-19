London Security plc Plans Dividend of GBX 40 (LON:LSC)

London Security plc (LON:LSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON LSC opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.
About London Security
