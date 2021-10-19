London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($134.57) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,992 ($104.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,901.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,696.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.45 billion and a PE ratio of 79.36.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.