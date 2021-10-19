LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research firms recently commented on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

LNSPF opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

