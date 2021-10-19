Lossless Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Lossless has traded 350.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $54.56 million and $64.15 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00003801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

