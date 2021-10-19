LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $173.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

