LPL Financial LLC Acquires 41,343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of RTM opened at $169.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average of $166.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $178.43.

