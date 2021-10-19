LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,378 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

