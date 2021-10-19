LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,560 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

