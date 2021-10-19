LPL Financial LLC Buys 911 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $16,548,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $259.92 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,534,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

