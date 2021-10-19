LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

