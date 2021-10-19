LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE EOG opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.