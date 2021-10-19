LPL Financial LLC Has $11.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.52% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $150.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.56.

