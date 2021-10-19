LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,026 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.34 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.