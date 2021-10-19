LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,981 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE:IFF opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

