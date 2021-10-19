LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

