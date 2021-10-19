LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.