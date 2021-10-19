LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

