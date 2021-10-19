Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,060,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 43,190,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,659,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.59. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.60 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

