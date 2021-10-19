Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.98. 1,101,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.80. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

