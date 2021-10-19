Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $336,696.50 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $336,696.50 and $1,953.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.