LUXCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $2,168.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,948.67 or 1.00097994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00299741 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.00479472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00190878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000919 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,323,942 coins and its circulating supply is 12,316,709 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

