Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 87,945 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $21.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Luxfer by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

