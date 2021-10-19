LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently:

10/19/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €785.00 ($923.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €820.00 ($964.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/5/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €725.00 ($852.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €734.00 ($863.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($823.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €726.00 ($854.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €843.00 ($991.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/25/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of EPA:MC traded down €14.80 ($17.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €650.00 ($764.71). 414,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €645.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €645.87.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

