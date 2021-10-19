Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 252,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Lydall worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

