Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Lyft worth $61,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.49.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

