Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.66 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00189393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

