Mackay Shields LLC Buys 2,474 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $235,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

