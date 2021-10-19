Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $727.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.61. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.