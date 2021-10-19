Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,446 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 791,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 703,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

